Awareness programme on aromatic, medicinal plant cultivation held

Budgam: A day-long awareness cum training programme on cultivation, processing and marketing of medicinal and aromatic plants was organized by CSIR- Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine (IIIM), Jammu and Kashmir at KVK Harran, Budgam.

Prof. Naseer Ahmad Dar, (Head, KVK Budgam) was the Chief Guest of the event. In his address, he highlighted the role of CSIR IIIM in promotion and development of medicinal and aromatic plant cultivation and processing sector in J&K.

The programme was organised under the patronage of Director, CSIR IIIM, Dr. D. Srinivasa Reddy and Dr. Zabeer Ahmad, Head, CSIR IIIM, Srinagar and was held in two main sessions by following all necessary SOPs regarding COVID 19 safety. Inaugural and technical session was followed by interaction with participants, farmers, growers and other stakeholders.

A formal welcome address was given by Dr. Qazi Parvaiz Hassan (Pr. Scientist, CSIR IIIM) by welcoming all the dignitaries, participants, media personnel and all associated functionaries involved in this event for successful conduct of the programme.

Dr. Parvaiz apprised the participants about the main objective of the event regarding promotion of medicinal and aromatic plant cultivation for income and employment generation.