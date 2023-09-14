Awareness Programme on Beekeeping concludes at Shopian

Shopian: Two-day Seminar on Beekeeping organised by the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Shopian concluded today at Mini-Secretariat Shopian
The programme was attended by Officers of Agri- allied departments, experts from SKUAST, KVK, Information, Banks, Employment, NRLM and other officers besides farmers, beekeepers and unemployed youth.
The department is providing financial support under National Beekeeping and Honey Mission (NBHM) and Holistic Agriculture Development Programme (HADP) for taking apiculture ventures, both for livelihood /income generation as well as for ecological balance.
On day two, the resource persons provided awareness to the beekeepers and youth regarding the potential of beekeeping in the district.
Chief Agriculture Officer, Shopian, Farooq Ahmed Reshi sensitised farmers and potential youth to take up benefits of the available government schemes for creating livelihood for the youth. Other speakers also disseminated awareness among the people about various new and scientific beekeeping cultivation methods so that production and productivity is increased across the district.
On the occasion, Beekeepers, integrated farmers and others engaged in interactive sessions with experts on varied issues of bee-keeping management strategies.