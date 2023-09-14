Awareness Programme on Beekeeping concludes at Shopian

Shopian: Two-day Seminar on Beekeeping organised by the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Shopian concluded today at Mini-Secretariat Shopian

The programme was attended by Officers of Agri- allied departments, experts from SKUAST, KVK, Information, Banks, Employment, NRLM and other officers besides farmers, beekeepers and unemployed youth.

The department is providing financial support under National Beekeeping and Honey Mission (NBHM) and Holistic Agriculture Development Programme (HADP) for taking apiculture ventures, both for livelihood /income generation as well as for ecological balance.