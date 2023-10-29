Awareness programme on integrated pest management held

Jammu, Oct 29: Central Integrated Pest Management Centre, Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare in collaboration with Department of Agriculture Sub-Div R.S Pura, conducted a two-day training programme on "Integrated Pest Management" (HRD) at panchayat Gigian, Block R.S Pura of district Jammu
A Large number of farmers took part in the programme wherein they were made aware by Dr Mithilesh Kumar Arya, Assistant Director (PP) and Dr Ashwani Kumar Sharma Regional SMS, Jammu regarding the concept and objective of organising such programmes. They elaborated in full detail the techniques of Integrated Pest Management (IPM), and when as well as at what stage the use of chemicals, while seeing ETL level, use of Pheromones Traps, Light Traps, Delta Traps and Yellow Sticky Traps should be made.
Moreover, Arun Jaral, SMS Sub-Div R.S Pura also made the Farmers aware regarding various Cultural, Mechanical, Biological and Chemical control measures under IPM techniques for the welfare of farmers. Sarpanch Panchayat Gigian Capt. Hans Raj also appreciated the Department for conducting such camps for the welfare of farmers and asked the farmers to come forward to take maximum benefit from the departmental schemes.
SMS Satvir Singh along with Sudhir Chander, Scientific Assistant, Surinder Kumar Techanical Assistant, JAEO’s Rupinder Kour, Ravinder Sharma and AEAs Sanjeev Kumar, Harpreet Singh, Ashish Kumar, Parsem Choudhary were also present during the programme.