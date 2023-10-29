Awareness programme on integrated pest management held

A Large number of farmers took part in the programme wherein they were made aware by Dr Mithilesh Kumar Arya, Assistant Director (PP) and Dr Ashwani Kumar Sharma Regional SMS, Jammu regarding the concept and objective of organising such programmes. They elaborated in full detail the techniques of Integrated Pest Management (IPM), and when as well as at what stage the use of chemicals, while seeing ETL level, use of Pheromones Traps, Light Traps, Delta Traps and Yellow Sticky Traps should be made.

Moreover, Arun Jaral, SMS Sub-Div R.S Pura also made the Farmers aware regarding various Cultural, Mechanical, Biological and Chemical control measures under IPM techniques for the welfare of farmers. Sarpanch Panchayat Gigian Capt. Hans Raj also appreciated the Department for conducting such camps for the welfare of farmers and asked the farmers to come forward to take maximum benefit from the departmental schemes.