Back to Village Program| Banks disburse Rs 337 cr among 20,000 beneficiaries for self employment

A senior finance department official informed “targets assigned by J&K Government under ‘Back to Village’ program have been achieved by disbursing an amount of Rs 337 crore in favor of 20,000 Beneficiaries.”

J&K government launched the third phase of an ambitious and extensive program B2V3 from 2nd to 12th October 2020. The program involves government officials and banks in a joint effort to facilitate equal growth through community participation besides redressing public grievances.

The government had set an aggregate target of 20,000 cases to banks to be achieved by the end of FY 2020-21

The third phase of 'Back to Village (B2V3) was launched from 2nd to 12th October 2020. The program was preceded by a build-up of 21-day Jan Abhiyan/Awami Muhim which inter alia included implementation of three essential components viz. Adhikar Abhiyan/Muhim Barai-e-Haqooq; Unnat Gram Abhiyan/Dehi Taraqiyati Muhim; and the Jan Sunwai Abhiyan/Awami Sunwai Muhim. The program envisages joint involvement of government officials and banks to facilitate equal growth through community participation besides redressal of public grievances. A target of 10,000 loan cases was assigned to banks under the program with focus on employment generating schemes.