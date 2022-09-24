‘Backyard farming gaining popularity in Srinagar’

Srinagar, Sep 24: The Director Agriculture Kashmir, Chowdhury Muhammad Iqbal today inaugurated a grow-out testing site at Agriculture Complex Lalmandi, here.
On the occasion, the Director held an interaction with the staff of the seed testing laboratory and said that addition of new facilities like Grow-out site would increase working efficiency of seed testing laboratory. He said that the department is committed to the welfare of the farming community and to the overall development of the agriculture sector.
Iqbal said that different facilities at Agriculture Complex Lalmandi, including kitchen garden, mushroom development centre, floriculture Development Scheme, seed testing lab and other related schemes are playing an important role in the urban agriculture scenario.
“Kitchen gardening and backyard farming is becoming more and more popular in the last three years in Srinagar and adjacent areas, these small agriculture activities contribute to the overall agriculture economy of the region”, he further said.