Bad loans worth Rs 10,09,511 crore written off in last 5 years by banks: Govt

The nation’s largest lender, the State Bank of India (SBI) tops the list of top 10 banks with the highest amount of bad loans written off in 2021-22 alone, as per data provided by the Reserve Bank of India, Minister of State for Finance Bhagwat Karad told Congress member Deepak Baij in an oral response during Question Hour in Lok Sabha.

The SBI has written off bad loans worth Rs 19,666 crore in 2021-22, followed by Union Bank of India which has written off bad loans worth Rs 19,484 crore, Punjab National Bank (Rs 18,312 crore), Bank of Baroda (Rs 17,967 crore), Bank of India (Rs 10,443 crore), ICICI Bank (Rs 10,148 crore), HDFC Bank (Rs 9,405 crore), Axis Bank (Rs 9,126 crore), Indian Bank (Rs 8,347 crore), and Canara Bank (Rs 8,210 crore), he said.