Badalta Jammu Kashmir | ‘Transformation in PDS prevented leakages in ration distribution’

The government’s decision to seed Aadhaar cards with PDS beneficiary records has been a game-changer in ensuring transparency and preventing leakages. By linking beneficiaries’ Aadhaar information to their ration cards, the system has become fool proof, eliminating the possibility of duplication and ensuring that only eligible individuals receive the benefits.

The successful implementation of the National Food Security Act (NFSA) has played a crucial role in reaching out to the most vulnerable sections of society. By achieving 100% Ration Card Level under the NFSA, the government has ensured that no eligible household is left out from the PDS net.