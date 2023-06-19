Bajaj Allianz to organise General Insurance Festival of India

Srinagar, June 19: Bajaj Allianz General Insurance, one of the leading private general insurers of India will be hosting the General Insurance Festival of India (GIFI), which is the first of its kind event being organised in the insurance industry.
A statement issued here said that the one-day festival will include various interactive activities like motivational sessions by renowned speakers, a lifestyle zone, live performances by renowned music composer Pritam, an entertainment segment by comedian Sunil Grover and many more experiential activities.
As part of the festival, the Company has also announced an awards ceremony for general insurance agents called the GIFI Awards where health and general insurance advisors across the industry can nominate themselves for the GIFI awards.
This event will be hosted on July 3, in Pune. The company will be pioneering the GIFI Awards in India to recognise the highest-rated general insurance agents in India and honour their hard work and passion towards the general insurance industry.
Judges for the event will be Dr S Prakash, Managing Director, Star Health Insurance, Alice G Vaidyan, former Chairman and Managing Director of General Insurance Corporation of India, and NileshSathe, Former Member, IRDAI, the statement reads.
According to the statement, the Company is inviting advisors from the General and Health Insurance industry across India to nominate themselves for the categories listed below: Best Health Insurance Advisor in India Best Motor Insurance Advisor in IndiaBest Property Insurance Advisor in India Best Multiline Insurance Advisor in India Best Woman Insurance Advisor in IndiaTo nominate yourself or an advisor that you know for the GIFI Awards, you may fill out the nomination form online available on the website https://www.generalinsurancefestivalofindia.com/.