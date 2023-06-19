Bajaj Allianz to organise General Insurance Festival of India

A statement issued here said that the one-day festival will include various interactive activities like motivational sessions by renowned speakers, a lifestyle zone, live performances by renowned music composer Pritam, an entertainment segment by comedian Sunil Grover and many more experiential activities.

As part of the festival, the Company has also announced an awards ceremony for general insurance agents called the GIFI Awards where health and general insurance advisors across the industry can nominate themselves for the GIFI awards.