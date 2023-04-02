Baldev Singh named among top 51 Sikh Business Leaders in India

The book, published by the Outlook Group, highlights the accomplishments and contributions of the 51 business personalities from the Sikh community.

As per the statement, Raina, who is Chairman, Peaks Group of Companies, received another feather in his cap, as he is named among the top 51 Sikh Business Leaders of India. Hailing from the Rafiabad area of the Baramulla district, Raina has achieved huge success in business due to his untiring efforts and hard work.