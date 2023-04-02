Baldev Singh named among top 51 Sikh Business Leaders in India

Srinagar, Apr 2: Baldev Singh Raina, a prominent businessman from the Kashmir Valley, was named one of India’s top 51 Sikh business leaders in the book ‘Sikh Business Leaders Of India,’ written by an administrative officer at Punjabi University, Patiala.
The book, published by the Outlook Group, highlights the accomplishments and contributions of the 51 business personalities from the Sikh community.
As per the statement, Raina, who is Chairman, Peaks Group of Companies, received another feather in his cap, as he is named among the top 51 Sikh Business Leaders of India. Hailing from the Rafiabad area of the Baramulla district, Raina has achieved huge success in business due to his untiring efforts and hard work.
Apart from his core business of Automobiles, Singh has also excelled in agriculture, housing and development, manufacturing and construction businesses.
Raina has been also actively participating in social and religious activities. He was recently awarded by Punjabi University Patiala for his social services,” the statement said.
Earlier, he got space in Limca’s Book of World Records. He also received felicitation from former Vice President Venkaiah Naidu.