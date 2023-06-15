Baljeet Kour joins as Commissioner IT Appeals

Srinagar: Baljeet Kour today joined as Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals), Jammu after rendering brilliant services as Additional Commissioner of Income Tax, Range Jammu.
Kour is known for her dedication to work, her quest for perfection and her noble behaviour.
She has been instrumental in implementing the citizen charter of Income Tax, adopted by the Central Board of Direct Taxes.
She has also made efforts to implement the facility of accepting Income Tax in all the branches of J&K Bank. Under her guidance awareness programme in the shape of outreach were made in all the major districts of the Jammu region.
Efforts made by her in adjoining towns of Jammu to accept direct tax deposits in banks and in all branches of J&K Bank. During her tenure, Jammu Range has achieved all the targets set by CBDT.