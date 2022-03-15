Ban machine-made copperware: Copper workers urge Govt

He assured that the task of identifying fraudulent artisans and manufacturers of the copperware by the Quality Control Division shall be taken up on priority. On prompt directions, the machine-made copper items have been seized by the quality control wing from different areas of the Srinagar city.

Shah said that the department is initiating the hologram labelling mechanism on handmade copperware items which shall certify the genuine copperware.

On the spot, directions were passed to the officers of the department to facilitate mass registrations of the artisans in the craft concentrated areas.

The active artisans shall be supported to form the cooperatives so that they can harness the benefit from the departmental schemes.