Ban machine-made copperware: Copper workers urge Govt

Srinagar: Copper Workers Trade Union today called on the Director Handicrafts and Handloom Kashmir and put forth their grievances regarding the ban on machine-made copperware.
According to a statement issued here by the Department of Handicrafts and Handloom Kashmir, Director Handicrafts and Handloom Kashmir, Mahmood Ahmad Shah apprised the representatives about the activities of the department on all horizons to promote authentic handmade copperware.
He assured that the task of identifying fraudulent artisans and manufacturers of the copperware by the Quality Control Division shall be taken up on priority. On prompt directions, the machine-made copper items have been seized by the quality control wing from different areas of the Srinagar city.
Shah said that the department is initiating the hologram labelling mechanism on handmade copperware items which shall certify the genuine copperware.
On the spot, directions were passed to the officers of the department to facilitate mass registrations of the artisans in the craft concentrated areas.
The active artisans shall be supported to form the cooperatives so that they can harness the benefit from the departmental schemes.
The Director briefed the participants that the department is actively following the Geographical Identification certification of the craft on a war footing basis for the left out crafts of Kashmir.
"The GI certified crafts have made the crafts more interconnected than ever before and has led to improved product selection and awareness of genuine crafts."