Bandhan Bank opens branches in Srinagar, Leh on its 8th anniversary

Bandhan Bank is now spread across 35 of the 36 states and union territories in the country and serves more than 3.07 crore customers through a robust network of more than 6200 branches. The Bank is committed to fulfilling the diverse financial needs of every Indian citizen irrespective of where they reside, what financial product they may need or which banking channel they may prefer – physical or digital.

Chandra Shekhar Ghosh, Founder, MD and CEO, Bandhan Bank, said, “We are very happy to complete eight years as a universal bank today. With the launch of new branches in Srinagar and Leh, we have enhanced our existing branch network and will continue to boost the same. I want to thank all our stakeholders and well-wishers for being a part of this incredible journey and believing in us. We are grateful for the love, support and trust that we have received from across the country.”