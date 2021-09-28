Bandipora hamlet Butho to get ‘organic certification’

“We want an irrigation canal, there is sufficient water running around the streams but it all goes waste, besides that we request the agriculture department to help train our youth with modern techniques to cultivate spring onions so that our produce increases annually,” Reshi said.

Director Agriculture Kashmir, Chowdhary Muhammad Iqbal said that he was happy to know that farmers at this high altitude have kept the agricultural activities alive and thriving is an example in itself”.

“ After witnessing stocking, storage and traditional way of cultivation here in the village surprised me and when I got to know that they produce over 1500 quintal spring onions, I requested managing directors in the marketing to get their products out in the market.”

“I declare it will be the first village which will become part of organic certification. Our Principal Secretary has directed us to start from those areas which are by default organic and there couldn’t have been any better model than this village where we even saw different types of turnips, corn, spring onions, paddy, mulberry, walnuts and other crops,” he said.