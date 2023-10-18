Bandipora leads the way: 1st district in J&K to distribute LPG connections under PMUY quota

The groundwork for this significant achievement was laid on October 17, when Dr Owais Ahmad, Deputy Commissioner of Bandipora, acted promptly to extend his full support to the visiting Bharat Petroleum District Nodal Officer, Rizwan Ahmad Dar, and Sandeep Kumar Raina, Territory Manager-LPG from BPCL. Committees were swiftly formed, comprising key officials such as Additional Deputy Commissioner Shri Umar Shafi Pandit, and Assistant Director of Food and Civil Supplies Shri Bilal Ahmad. Additionally, officers representing various Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) including BPC (Bharat Petroleum Corporation), IOC (Indian Oil Corporation), and HPC (Hindustan Petroleum Corporation) also participated in the discussions. These collective efforts were aimed at determining the logistics of connection release and implementing an efficient monitoring system.

The Bandipora District Administration displayed a commendable commitment to ensuring that this beneficial scheme reaches every eligible household in the region. It is noteworthy that other districts in Jammu and Kashmir are also in the process of distributing new LPG connections. The LPG industry members, including those from IOC, HPC, and BPC, are actively collaborating with district authorities and food and civil supply officers to maximize the allocation of connections to deserving households, they said.