Bandipora leads the way: 1st district in J&K to distribute LPG connections under PMUY quota

Srinagar, Oct 18: Bandipora has achieved the distinction of becoming the first district in Jammu and Kashmir to commence the distribution of LPG connections to eligible beneficiaries under the newly allocated Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) quota.
As per the officials, the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojna, often referred to as PMUY, is a government initiative that extends a helping hand to economically disadvantaged households by providing them with essential LPG connections. Under this scheme, eligible households receive a security deposit-free LPG cylinder, their first LPG refill free of charge, a complimentary gas stove (hotplate), and essential accessories such as the Suraksha Hose Pipe and DPR.
These much-needed connections are being distributed based on centrally allocated quotas, and beneficiaries have been identified through the Know Your Customer (KYC) process.
The groundwork for this significant achievement was laid on October 17, when Dr Owais Ahmad, Deputy Commissioner of Bandipora, acted promptly to extend his full support to the visiting Bharat Petroleum District Nodal Officer, Rizwan Ahmad Dar, and Sandeep Kumar Raina, Territory Manager-LPG from BPCL. Committees were swiftly formed, comprising key officials such as Additional Deputy Commissioner Shri Umar Shafi Pandit, and Assistant Director of Food and Civil Supplies Shri Bilal Ahmad. Additionally, officers representing various Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) including BPC (Bharat Petroleum Corporation), IOC (Indian Oil Corporation), and HPC (Hindustan Petroleum Corporation) also participated in the discussions. These collective efforts were aimed at determining the logistics of connection release and implementing an efficient monitoring system.
The Bandipora District Administration displayed a commendable commitment to ensuring that this beneficial scheme reaches every eligible household in the region. It is noteworthy that other districts in Jammu and Kashmir are also in the process of distributing new LPG connections. The LPG industry members, including those from IOC, HPC, and BPC, are actively collaborating with district authorities and food and civil supply officers to maximize the allocation of connections to deserving households, they said.
The rollout of PMUY in Bandipora and the dedication of district officials represent a step towards enhancing the quality of life for underprivileged households in the region.