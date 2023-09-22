Bank duty bound to follow provision of law: SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has said that a bank is duty-bound to follow the provisions of the law as any other litigant.

A bench of CJI D.Y. Chandrachud and Justice JB Pardiwala said that a bank and its authorised officer appointed under Section 13(2) of the SARFAESI (Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest) Act cannot act in a manner so as to keep the sword hanging on the neck of the auction purchaser.

"The law treats everyone equally and that includes the bank and its officers. The said enactments were enacted for speedy recovery and for benefitting the public at large and does not give any license to the bank officers to act de hors the scheme of the law or the binding verdicts," the bench held. In the instant case, the borrowers had availed a credit facility in 2017 to the tune of Rs 100 crore from the bank.