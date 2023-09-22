Bank duty bound to follow provision of law: SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has said that a bank is duty-bound to follow the provisions of the law as any other litigant.
A bench of CJI D.Y. Chandrachud and Justice JB Pardiwala said that a bank and its authorised officer appointed under Section 13(2) of the SARFAESI (Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest) Act cannot act in a manner so as to keep the sword hanging on the neck of the auction purchaser.
"The law treats everyone equally and that includes the bank and its officers. The said enactments were enacted for speedy recovery and for benefitting the public at large and does not give any license to the bank officers to act de hors the scheme of the law or the binding verdicts," the bench held. In the instant case, the borrowers had availed a credit facility in 2017 to the tune of Rs 100 crore from the bank.
An amount of Rs 65 crore was adjusted against the existing LRD (Lease Rental Discounting) facility and the balance amount of Rs 35 crore in the form of a simple mortgage as a security.
The bank issued a demand notice under SARFAESI Act, 2002 after the borrower defaulted in repayment and decided to put the secured asset to auction.
In the meantime, the borrowers preferred a securitisation application challenging the demand notice and quashing of sale notice. The bank decided to go for auction at a reserve price of Rs 105 crore and in June, the appellant submitted its bid of Rs 105.05 crore, along with a deposit of Rs 10.5 crore as earnest money.