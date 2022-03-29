Business

Bank employees strike partially affects banking services in J&K

Bank employees strike partially affects banking services in J&K
Prayagraj, Mar 29: A view of the closed Indian Bank during the second day of the nationwide strike 'Bharat Bandh' called by the All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA) against the Central Government's plan to privatise Public Sector Banks (PSBs), in Prayagraj on Tuesday. ANI
GK NEWS NETWORK

Jammu: All India Bank Officers Association J&K and Ladakh Committee today continued its second-day strike against the privatization of the banks.

“We organized a protest demonstration outside the Punjab National Bank at Shalamar and all the national bank employees boycotted their work in support of their demands,” president, of All India Bank Officers Association J&K and Ladakh Committee, Ashwani Pradhan told Greater Kashmir.

Pradhan said that “We had two days' pen down strike i.e., March 28 and March 29, 2022. We were on strike for two days in support of the demand.”

“We are strongly opposing privatization of the banking sector,” he said and added that “The government should announce five days of working, child care leave in favour of the officials/employees, restoration of the old pension scheme, removal of DA anomalies between LIC and Banking sector and recovery of loan from the corporate sector,” he said.

He said that as the two days of the strike have been completed, they will resume their work although a decision on the further course of action will be taken by their leadership (banking association heads).

Related Stories

No stories found.
Greater Kashmir
www.greaterkashmir.com