New York: The US' Dow opened the day with a decline of more than 600 points Wednesday as banking fears spread across global markets, reports said.

The S&P and Nasdaq slipped roughly 2 percent and 1.5 percent, respectively, CNN reported.

Shares of embattled Swiss lender Credit Suisse were down by more than 20 per cent after its biggest shareholder chose not to increase funding. That comes after the bank cited "material weakness" in its financial reporting Tuesday and got rid of executive bonuses, CNN reported.

Shares of US banks also fell: Wells Fargo was down 4.9 percent and JPMorgan Chase stock dropped 3.6 percent.