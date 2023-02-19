Banking industry needs to act as catalyst for growth: LG

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha today addressed a seminar on ‘Financing the Future of Agriculture’ in Jammu.

The seminar brought together the stakeholders in agriculture sectors and Banking institutions to discuss agricultural growth and credit support.

The Lt Governor exhorted the banking sector to play a lead role in realising the dream of accelerated development of Agriculture and allied sector. He also assured all the assistance to farmers and adequate funds for the revival of cooperative banks.

“In the first budget of Amrit Kaal, the Prime Minister and Finance Minister has shown the way for inclusive development & empowering every section of society with the vision of "Vanchito ko Variyata" and giving priority to the Agriculture sector,” said the Lt Governor.