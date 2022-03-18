Banks disburse Rs 443 crore credit

It was given out that all the banks operating in the District have extended credit aggregating to an amount of RS. 264.34 crores under Priority Sector and Rs.179.12 crores under non-priority sector aggregating to a total credit of Rs.443.46 crores against the yearly target of Rs 887.13 crores.

Officers informed that the banks registered an achievement of 34 percent in Priority sector, 154 percent in Non-Priority sector thus showing an achievement of 50 percent in total Annual Credit Plan up to 31st of December, 2021.