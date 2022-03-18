Banks disburse Rs 443 crore credit

Bandipora, Mar 18: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bandipora, Dr Owais Ahmad on Friday chaired a DLRC meeting of the district to review the performance of banks and other departments under different schemes.
It was given out that all the banks operating in the District have extended credit aggregating to an amount of RS. 264.34 crores under Priority Sector and Rs.179.12 crores under non-priority sector aggregating to a total credit of Rs.443.46 crores against the yearly target of Rs 887.13 crores.
Officers informed that the banks registered an achievement of 34 percent in Priority sector, 154 percent in Non-Priority sector thus showing an achievement of 50 percent in total Annual Credit Plan up to 31st of December, 2021.
Lead District Manager Bandipora, Ab Rashid Malik informed the house that J&K Bank alone has disbursed Rs.196.28 crores under priority sector and 166.45 crores under Non priority sector aggregating to total credit of RS 362.73 crores against the yearly target of 444.23 crores showing an achievement of 82 percent.
The DC reviewed the performance of each bank of the district and directed them to meet the targets at earliest and process the cases on priority.
He asked the concerned to prioritise social security schemes and credit facilities besides calling for speedy disposal of Govt. cases. He also advised all the banks and the sponsoring agencies to work in coordination and cohesion to achieve the goals and targets for development progress and eradication of unemployment.
Dr Owais stressed on removing unnecessary hurdles to meet the targets within stipulated time. He directed the concerned to conduct financial literacy camps for maximum benefits of the Govt. sponsored schemes.