Banks disburse Rs 473.95 cr in priority, Rs 627.82 cr in non-priority sector in Ganderbal

At the outset, Lead District Manager Ganderbal, ShabirAhamd Dar informed the meeting that banks operating in the district have disbursed an amount of Rs 473.95 Crores in the priority sector against the annual target of Rs. 637.47 crore and Rs 627.82 crore in the non-priority sector against the annual target of Rs. 224.62 Crores thus registering an achievement of 280%.

While reviewing the achievement bank wise it was informed that J&K Bank alone has disbursed Rs.423.44 crores under the priority sector and 546.30 crores under the Non-priority sector aggregating to a total credit of Rs 969.75 showing an achievement of 88 percent contribution towards total credit dispensation in the district.