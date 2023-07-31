Banks disburse Rs 473.95 cr in priority, Rs 627.82 cr in non-priority sector in Ganderbal

Ganderbal, July 31: The District Development Commissioner (DDC) Ganderbal, Shyambir today chaired the District Level Review Committee (DLRC) and District Consultative Committee (DCC) of the district for taking a review of the performance related to the quarter that ended March 2023.
At the outset, Lead District Manager Ganderbal, ShabirAhamd Dar informed the meeting that banks operating in the district have disbursed an amount of Rs 473.95 Crores in the priority sector against the annual target of Rs. 637.47 crore and Rs 627.82 crore in the non-priority sector against the annual target of Rs. 224.62 Crores thus registering an achievement of 280%.
While reviewing the achievement bank wise it was informed that J&K Bank alone has disbursed Rs.423.44 crores under the priority sector and 546.30 crores under the Non-priority sector aggregating to a total credit of Rs 969.75 showing an achievement of 88 percent contribution towards total credit dispensation in the district.
It was also informed that there has been a total credit disbursement of 1101.77 crores against the yearly target of Rs 862.08 crore registering an achievement of 128% of the annual credit plan 2022-23 for the quarter ending March 2023.
The DDC emphasized the need for improving the credit flow in Agriculture and allied sectors under HADP plan. Besides the credit flow in the renewable energy sector was also emphasised.
The performance with respect to social security schemes under Janasurakhsha was also discussed and the DDC emphasized the need for roping in the people under social security schemes with joint coordination of all concerned agencies.
Besides reviewing the performance of Banks and Govt. departments under various schemes, the Chairman of DCC & DLRC meetings directed the line agencies to sponsor quality cases and the Banks for speedy disposal of Govt. Sponsored cases.
The meeting was attended by, LBM Ganderbal; DDM, NABARD; GM, DIC; CAO, CAHO, AD Fisheries, AD Handicrafts & Handloom, District Coordinators of all Banks and representatives of other development agencies.