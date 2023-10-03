Banks in J&K need to support unemployed youth financially: Chief Secretary

While taking a review of the employment generation program Swarozgar Utsav- which the Chief Secretary launched during the 10th meeting of J&K UTLBC- Dr Mehta urged upon the banks to put in place a well-drilled mechanism for saturating self-employment in J&K.

"By generating employment through Swarozgar Utsav and other like campaigns we are doing a great service to our young generation, UT and the nation in general. Seeing the potential and requirement in J&K, there should be no reason not to achieve 100% targets set under this program," he said.

J&K at the moment is doing exceptionally well in major sectors like Health, Rural Development but needs to do more to saturate self-employment, he said.