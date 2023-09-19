Banks maintain a healthy Credit-Deposit ratio of 91% in Kulgam

During the meeting, LDM Kulgam apprised the chair that deposits of Banks increased from Rs 2119 crore as of 30.06.2022 to 2236.49 crore witnessing growth of 5.25 % during the current financial year. Advances have grown from Rs, 1818.22 crore to 2050.63 crore witnessing 11.33% growth during the current financial year.

It was also shared that the Credit Deposit Ratio at 91.69% of the district stood quite above the National benchmark of 60%.

During the meeting, the chair was informed that there are 56 bank branches in Kulgam with 50 ATMs, and the chair was also briefed about the extension plan of branches and ATMs.