Banks recovered over Rs 10 lakh crore from defaulters in past 9 years: Govt

In the ongoing monsoon session of Parliament, the government was asked to respond about the effective measures to recover the bad loans and NPA amount from corporate companies. The minister responding to an unstarred question in Lok Sabha on Monday, citing the Central Repository of Information on Large Credits data, stated that corporate company borrowers classified as non-performing assets (NPA) and having outstanding amounts of Rs 1,000 crore or more are yet to settle around Rs 103,975 crore till March 2023.