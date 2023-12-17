Baramulla Beekeepers buzz to sweet success

Baramulla, Dec 17: Leading a new venture, the Gulmarg Snow Golden Apiary, run by the Baramulla Beekeepers and Nuziveedo Seeds Limited, is producing honey with a notable increase in output and pollination services.

This collaboration, which has set a new economic dividend, is transforming the agricultural landscape of Himmat Nagar in Gujarat. Under the terms of the agreement, more than 4000 bee colonies from Baramulla are being rented out for pollination services over a two-month period, with each colony priced at Rs 1575. The total return from this venture has reached an impressive Rs 63 lakhs.

Chief Agriculture Officer Baramulla, Yadminder Singh highlighted the uniqueness of this collaboration, highlighting the additional rental income beekeepers receive due to different flowering periods, ensuring extended periods of pollination services. The revenue generated is not limited to pollination services alone; the honey yield from these colonies contributes substantially, pushing the total turnover to a staggering Rs 1 crore.

“The economic model of this collaboration is noteworthy, with the primary expenditure being on transportation – from District Baramulla to Gujarat in September and the return journey in February. The Return on Investment (ROI) in this venture is remarkably high, making it an attractive proposition for beekeepers in District Baramulla,” said Yadminder Singh.

He said, “This not only provides a steady income stream for the beekeepers but also has a positive impact on the GDP share, contributing to the growth of the agricultural sector,”

The bee colonies, strategically moved from region to region, serve a dual purpose. In addition to their role in pollination services in Himmat Nagar, Gujarat, these colonies also yield honey in different seasons. From February to April, they produce one crop of honey in Jammu, followed by another in Baramulla on Acacia in May and June. The final crop is harvested in August and September on Solai.

This innovative approach to beekeeping not only benefits the farmers and beekeepers directly involved but also enhances overall agricultural productivity in the area. The cross-regional collaboration showcases the potential for sustainable agricultural practices, highlighting the economic dividends that can be reaped through strategic partnerships in the sector.

According to officials, as the beekeeping services sub-sector gains momentum, it is expected to make a lasting impact on the broader agricultural landscape, contributing significantly to the economic growth of the regions involved.

This transformative collaboration underscores the importance of synergy between different agricultural regions and industries, setting a precedent for sustainable and economically viable practices in the sector.