Baramulla celebrates 70th All India Cooperative Week

Baramulla, Nov 18: The Department of Cooperatives, Baramulla, today held a day long mega function at Dak Bunglow here to celebrate the 70th All India Cooperative Week aimed at showcasing the remarkable achievements within the cooperative sector and fostering awareness among the public.

Additional District Development Commissioner (ADDC) Baramulla, Aijaz Abdullah Sarad was the chief guest on the occasion who inaugurated the event by hoisting the cooperative flag at the complex in presence of officials of different cooperative societies of the district.

Highlighting the indispensable contribution of Cooperative Societies to socio-economic advancement, the ADDC urged the officials to actively engage in disseminating information about the initiatives and schemes undertaken by the department through awareness campaigns.

Aijaz Abdullah further urged stakeholders to intensify efforts towards making these societies more dynamic by generating ample employment prospects for the youth. Deputy Registrar Cooperative Societies, Baramulla, Arif Ahmad Shah, while elucidating the importance of celebrating Cooperative Week with its theme “Role of Cooperative in $5 Trillion Economy and SDGs”, highlighted the achievements of Cooperative Societies in the district.

He offered detailed insights into the diverse range of schemes initiated by the Cooperative department, emphasizing the importance of encouraging educated youth, women, and marginalized sections to participate actively in cooperative ventures for sustainable livelihoods.