Baramulla students develop a low-cost Apple grading system

Sopore: High school students at Kreeri HSS in Baramulla have created the revolutionary Apple Grader in an amazing demonstration of ingenuity and social effect.

The apple grading procedure is expected to be revolutionised by this inexpensive and portable device, which will also empower nearby farmers and guarantee fair prices for their goods.

This invention, which won recognition during National Technology Week and placed in the top 10 of the renowned Youth IDEAthon 2022 competition, is expected to revolutionise the way apple producers in Sopore do business.

Local growers have long faced a competitive disadvantage due to the expensive and difficult process of apple grading.

Shakir Ahmad, Adnan Mushtaq, and Furqan Rashid, a bright trio, identified this difficulty and, with the help of Javed Ahmad from Higher Secondary School Kreeri Baramulla and Surendra Bansode from the Pi Jam Foundation, set out to find a creative solution.

The outcome is the Apple Grader, a portable device that effectively cleans and grades apples, giving farmers a much-needed tool to evaluate and market their harvest on their own.