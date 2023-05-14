Baramulla-Uri rail link in offing

Regarding this, the northern railways is prepared to begin construction on the 50-kilometre Baramulla-Uri segment in Kashmir, for which surveying tenders have been issued. The Uri border region will be connected to the trains after the project is finished.

Northern Railways is considering starting the Final Location Survey (FLS) for the new Baramulla-Uri line, for which the Ministry is soliciting offers, according to Chief Area Manager for Kashmir Railways Saqib Yousuf.