Baramulla youth turn to fish farming to tackle unemployment

Baramulla, Oct 15: The young people of Baramulla have overcome all obstacles by creating their own niche in the fish farming industry in order to support themselves financially and provide work for others.
Famous water bodies with excellent fishing potential may be found in Baramulla. Fish farming and fishing are quickly becoming prospective career options for young people in rural areas.
The fish farmers in the private sector have increased manifold with hundreds of people getting attracted towards this trade in Baramulla district.
Giving an insight into this new attraction being explored by the local youth to generate income and employment, the Director of Fisheries, Irshad Ahmad Shah said that the government has strengthened the fisheries sector to make it a useful instrument of economic growth, especially in district Baramulla.
He said a number of developmental and welfare schemes have been launched for providing assistance to rural unemployed youth for taking up fish culture. Fish farming especially of trout with improvised technology applications is proving to be a bullying economic indicator besides supplementing protein in the diet.
The fisheries department is extending technical know-how in this regard so that they can produce quality products and get remunerative prices and the fish growers all over the district are employing this latest technical knowledge in fish culture to boom production.
He said the experts interact with the fish growers regularly to boost fish farming in the district. “During last year the department under the Centrally sponsored schemes (CSS) / Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampadha Yojna (PMMSY) has constructed 18 No’s of Trout Units, 01 No of Carp Unit and 01 No of Biofloc Unit in the District’’, said the Director.
Under Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampadha Yojna (PMMSY), the department provides a subsidy of Rs. 2.20 lakh for the construction of the Trout Unit for the general category and for women/ST/SC category the subsidy component is 3.30 lakh for the establishment of the Trout Unit.
For the establishment of the Carp pond, the department under Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampadha Yojna (PMMSY) is providing a subsidy component of Rs 0.74 lakh and for women/ST/SC category the subsidy component is Rs 1.10 lakhs.