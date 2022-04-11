Basharat develops app to help apple growers

Technology has made its way to every aspect of our day-to-day life, be it our kitchens, offices, schools, or any other sphere of life. The concept of artificial intelligence (AI) driven online platforms are aiming to make our life easy and increase our productivity in every field. The field of farming is no different as new machinery, online tools are making their way into our orchards as well.

Basharat Ahmed Bhat, a Srinagar-based researcher is aiming to revolutionize apple cultivation by providing a smart app to farmers which will change the way apple cultivation is done in Kashmir.

Basharat says that given the fact that apple is a principal export product that our farmers produce, the absence of the right data and on-spot farming updates has inflicted losses on our farmers. In a bid to find a solution and give farmers a mobile application for the same, Basharat came up with an AI-driven Decision Support system in the form of a mobile application called ‘Apple Doc’.