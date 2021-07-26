Basic customs duty on masur dal cut to zero

New Delhi: The government on Monday reduced the basic customs duty on imports of masur dal to zero and halved the Agriculture Infrastructure Development Cess on the lentil to 10 per cent, with an aim to augment domestic supplies as well as provide "relief to consumers" from high prices.

The reduced customs duty and cess will come into effect from Tuesday. Notifications in this regard were tabled in both houses of Parliament by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The effective import duty on masur dal will now come down to 10 per cent from 30 per cent. "To give relief to consumers, Government has reduced Customs Duty on Masur Dal from 30 per cent to 10 per cent. (Basic Customs Duty reduced from 10 per cent to 'Nil' and Agriculture Infrastructure Development Cess reduced from 20 per cent to 10 per cent). This will bring down the retail price of Masur Dal," the finance ministry said in a tweet.

According to the notifications, the basic customs duty has been reduced from 10 per cent to nil on lentils (masur dal) originated in or exported from countries other than the US.