Batgund Tral gets J&K Bank ATM

Srinagar: J&K Bank today commissioned an ATM at Batgund in Tral Zonal Head Pulwama Tariq Ali threw open the automated teller machine today for public in presence of valuable customers and other Bank officials.

On the occasion, Zonal Head Pulwama requested the people to avail digital products of the Bank which have made the Bank’s services swift, secure and convenient for people besides utilizing the banking facilities at the newly inaugurated ATM. “I am sure that the ATM will take care of immediate banking needs of people residing in its catchment area along with the commuters”, he said.

He also urged the people to come forward and benefit from the government-sponsored schemes, which have been devised to generate self-employment among the youth of the country.

People of the area thanked the Bank for the prompt resolution of their demand for an ATM in the area.