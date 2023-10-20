Batmaloo Traders Association advocates for enhanced facilities to support specially-abled individuals

Srinagar, Oct 20: Batmaloo Traders Association has batted for enhancing facilities to cater to the unique needs of specially-abled individuals in local markets.
In a statement, the President of the Batmaloo Traders Association, Peer Imtiyaz Hassan expressed his profound concern for the hurdles faced by specially-abled residents and visitors within local markets.
He emphasised that many of these individuals confront significant obstacles in their daily lives, ranging from challenges in accessing public transportation to the fundamental act of navigating the marketplaces independently.
He said that the association is advocating for a multifaceted approach to address the issue, which includes: the installation of wheelchair ramps at crucial entrances to markets and shops, ensuring that individuals with mobility challenges can easily access and exit the premises.
"Ensuring that public restrooms are equipped with facilities tailored to the needs of specially-abled persons, such as wider doors, handrails, and sufficient space for wheelchairs. Offering training programmes for local shopkeepers and vendors, teaching them how to interact with specially-abled customers in a respectful and accommodating manner," he said.