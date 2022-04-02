Beans Affair-Restocafé opens 2nd outlet in Jammu

Rudra while speaking to Greater Kashmir said that their journey in the hospitality services and café / restaurant business.

He was among the toppers in Jammu University when he completed his MBA in 2014 and then he got selected by an MNC Airtel as an area sales manager in Jalandhar (Punjab).

Within six months of his job, he says he was fed up with the routine work and wanted to do something different.

It was this trigger that forced him to leave the job and follow his project ‘events/weddings and hospitality services’.

It was a good beginning and he continued in the service for eight years and has covered many weddings/events within as well as outside the J&K .

Gradually, he alongwith his brother Yudhishther Sharma planned to open their first café outlet at Palm Island Mall, Akhnoor Road, Jammu District in June 2018.