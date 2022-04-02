Beans Affair-Restocafé opens 2nd outlet in Jammu

Jammu: Beans Affair - Restocafe has gained popularity in Jammu after two brothers put in united efforts to make their dream project i.e café brand.
Even as Jammu has become a hub of international brands yet the new café outlets/restaurant chain started by Rudra Sharma and his brother Yudhishther Sharma with their concerted effort made their café popular with innovation and new ideas providing a soothing atmosphere to their customers.
Rudra while speaking to Greater Kashmir said that their journey in the hospitality services and café / restaurant business.
He was among the toppers in Jammu University when he completed his MBA in 2014 and then he got selected by an MNC Airtel as an area sales manager in Jalandhar (Punjab).
Within six months of his job, he says he was fed up with the routine work and wanted to do something different.
It was this trigger that forced him to leave the job and follow his project ‘events/weddings and hospitality services’.
It was a good beginning and he continued in the service for eight years and has covered many weddings/events within as well as outside the J&K .
Gradually, he alongwith his brother Yudhishther Sharma planned to open their first café outlet at Palm Island Mall, Akhnoor Road, Jammu District in June 2018.
“The café was a grand success as it attracted customers even from the city where multi café brands exist. We provided a different service where customers enjoyed the environment, good quality food and the service in the café in a soothing environment,” he says.
He says that then the COVID19 spread in J&K and like other trades, “our business hit the most. We suffered but with the end of the COVID19 virus and the resumption of routine work, we decided to open another outlet of the said café in the South Block of Bahu Plaza.”
Accordingly, he says that they opened the second cafe outlet by the name "Beans Affair " in South Block, Bahu Plaza a week back and it is running successfully.
“We have plans to expand the café business across Jammu and our next plan is to introduce the café ‘Beans Affair’ in nearby districts,” he says while asking the educated youth to follow their dreams and fulfil them with their hard work.