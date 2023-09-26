'Beekeeping a buzzing opportunity to boost farmers' income'

Baramulla, Sep 26: In order to encourage the beneficiaries of Baramulla district, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Baramulla, Dr Syed Sehrish Asgar today inaugurated a two-day Seminar on Bee-keeping at Dak Bungalow, here.
The programme was organised by Agriculture Production and Farmers Welfare Department Baramulla under National Bee and Honey Mission (NBHM) and was attended by Additional District Development Commissioner, Aijaz Abdullah Saraf; Joint Director Planning, M. Yousuf Rather; Chief Agriculture Officer and enthusiastic Beekeepers, progressive farmers and other stakeholders.
Speaking at the inaugural session, Dr Sehrish marked the importance of beekeeping as a complementary source to the overall income of the farmers. She said that it is encouraging that a large number of youth in the Baramulla district are taking beekeeping as a main venture to earn income and livelihood.
Encouraging youth to come forward and establish beekeeping units of their own, Dr Sehrish urged them to take benefit from the programme and schemes being run by the department for the promotion of beekeeping and other allied activities.
The DC stated that beekeeping as an enterprise can be a significant step for boosting the income and livelihood opportunities for the youth including landless farmers. Moreover, Dr Sehrish also stressed on expanding agriculture activities by cultivation of other produce so as to increase the income of local people.
Meanwhile, a variety of Bee stalls were installed by the Agriculture Department to provide qualitative and well-processed honey to the people.