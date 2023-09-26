'Beekeeping a buzzing opportunity to boost farmers' income'

The programme was organised by Agriculture Production and Farmers Welfare Department Baramulla under National Bee and Honey Mission (NBHM) and was attended by Additional District Development Commissioner, Aijaz Abdullah Saraf; Joint Director Planning, M. Yousuf Rather; Chief Agriculture Officer and enthusiastic Beekeepers, progressive farmers and other stakeholders.

Speaking at the inaugural session, Dr Sehrish marked the importance of beekeeping as a complementary source to the overall income of the farmers. She said that it is encouraging that a large number of youth in the Baramulla district are taking beekeeping as a main venture to earn income and livelihood.