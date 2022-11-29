‘Beekeeping ventures bring new hope to youth of J&K’

Many people in Jammu and Kashmir, most of them youth, are able to earn a livelihood, because of honey bee colonies that have come up in different regions across J&K. With time, more and more young men and women are turning towards bee-keeping as dozens of local honey brands have earned a good reputation across the markets.

Honey processing units established under the apiculture development scheme will go a long way in helping the bee keepers as the department is facilitating the processing of crude honey produced by the farmers free of cost. The bee-keepers are provided with a logo as well as testing for successful marketing of honey for remunerative returns.