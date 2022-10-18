BEROZGAR SE SWAROZGAR | J&K youth derive success from Mumkin scheme

Srinagar: Mumkin scheme of Mission Youth has successfully engaged and channelised the energy of the youth of Jammu and Kashmir through a systematic livelihood generation programme in the transport sector.

Union Territory administration in partnership with Ashok Leyland has moved towards achieving the vision of the Prime Minister to provide sustainable livelihood to youth under the Mumkin scheme for the transport sector.

With this partnership, the government aims to move towards the creation of a better socio-economic ecosystem, self-employment opportunities and elimination of poverty in J&K.

As part of the “MUMKIN” initiative, Lieutenant Governor distributed highly subsidized small commercial vehicles among the first batch of young beneficiaries from across the Union Territory to mark the beginning of the government’s commitment towards livelihood generation for youth.