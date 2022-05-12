Bhardwaj visits IGC Lassipora

Pulwama: Additional Chief Secretary, Finance and Industries and Commerce (I&C), Vivek Bhardwaj, today visited Industrial Growth Centre Lassipora, Pulwama to review the Industrial scenario there.
He was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner, Pulwama, Baseer-ul-Haq Chaudhary and Director, I&C, Kashmir, Mehmood Ahmad Shah besides officers from other concerned departments.
ACS visited some new industrial units coming up in the estate and had an extensive round of infrastructure of manufacturing units.
He appreciated their business model and the state of the art technology engaged to add value to the local produce. He recognized and lauded their contribution toward self-reliance and employment generation.
Vivek Bhardwaj also visited CA stores, Pencil slate manufacturing unit, Horticulture driven units like apple juice manufacturing plants etc. located in the estate.
During his visit to the pencil slate manufacturing unit, ACS was appraised by the authorities regarding the speciality of Pulwama in Pencil Slate manufacturing. He was informed that the district is the highest exporter of Pencil slates catering to almost 80 percent of the demand of the pencil manufacturing units in the country giving it the name of Pencil District.