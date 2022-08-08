Binance ceases off-chain fund transfer with WazirX after ED raids

The crypto platform will cease to support off-chain fund transfers between WazirX Exchange and Binance via the "Login with Binance" option, Patrick Hillmann, Chief Communications Officer, Binance, said in a statement.



"Users will still be able to deposit and withdraw balances via the standard withdrawal and deposit process between Binance and WazirX," he said.



Last week, after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids on WazirX's parent company Zanmai Lab, Changpeng Zhao, Founder and CEO of Binance, had said that the company does not own any equity in Zanmai Labs, the entity operating WazirX and established by the original founders.



The ED searched the director of WazirX cryptocurrency and froze its bank assets worth Rs 64.67 crore "for assisting accused instant loan App companies in laundering of fraud money via purchase and transfer of virtual crypto assets".