Biryani creates its own space in the land of Wazwan
Baramulla, May 29: On Tehsil Road Baramulla, a big copper container is neatly arranged, covered by a lid, and when the lid is raised, the enticing colours and the mouthwatering scent of Biryani reveal how this Mughal era culinary tradition is now becoming a staple dish throughout rural Kashmir.
The delicious Biryani dish has become the latest culinary craze in the Baramulla area. Locals are enjoying the affordability, economic value, and delectable flavour of Biryani, which is why it is becoming a focal point for this emerging trend.
Nazim Khan, a resident of Rampur UP, has been running a Biryani outlet for the last two years at Tehsil Road Baramulla. Employed by a Baramulla hotelier as a chef at his restaurant, the Nazakat ever since introduced two varieties of Biryani, which has captured the hearts and taste buds of the locals, prompting a significant shift in their dining preferences.
“We serve authentic Hyderabadi and Muradabadi Biryani here,” said Nazakat. “The cuisine has become so popular here that our outlet alone serves more than 80 kg of biryani every day,” added Nazakat.
Surprisingly, the Biryani lovers here prefer Muradabadi Biryani to the famous Hyderabadi Biryani, which has a spice texture more moderate than Hyderabadi Biryani.
Over the rising popularity of biryani across rural Kashmir, Chef Nazakat says that since the people of Kashmir love good food, authentic biryani, which is made from a blend of special species, has been warmly received by the food lovers of Kashmir.
“The difference between the two famous biryanis we serve at our outlet is the difference in the use of stemmed and unstemmed basmati rice. Besides, the use of spices which we especially get from UP, makes our biryani special and mouthwatering,” added Nazakat.
There are around five biryani outlets in Baramulla town itself and all these outlets have specialisation in making the biryani. The locals said that though biryani was earlier also sold by some local outlets, however, the biryani gained popularity only after some of the restaurants here brought skilled chefs from UP and Delhi who specialised in biryani preparation.