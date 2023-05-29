Biryani creates its own space in the land of Wazwan

The delicious Biryani dish has become the latest culinary craze in the Baramulla area. Locals are enjoying the affordability, economic value, and delectable flavour of Biryani, which is why it is becoming a focal point for this emerging trend.

Nazim Khan, a resident of Rampur UP, has been running a Biryani outlet for the last two years at Tehsil Road Baramulla. Employed by a Baramulla hotelier as a chef at his restaurant, the Nazakat ever since introduced two varieties of Biryani, which has captured the hearts and taste buds of the locals, prompting a significant shift in their dining preferences.