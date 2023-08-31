BIS JKBO organises capsule course for employees of Cement Industry

Srinagar: BIS Jammu and Kashmir Branch Office successfully organised a two-day Capsule Course for Quality Control Personnel of the Cement Industry on August 30-31 at Hotel Four Points, Srinagar.

A statement said that the programme was attended by technical persons from all the Cement Industries of the Kashmir region.

The programme started with a welcome address by Pankaj Atri, Joint Director BIS JKBO in which he said that the main objective of the Capsule Course is capacity building of industry so as to raise the quality ecosystem of our country.

He added, that through this programme, QCPs will be imparted training on requirements, methods of sampling and tests of different types of cement, e-Portal of BIS for online effective operations of ISI Mark licences and BIS Guidelines for effective implementation of Conformity Assessment Schemes.

He urged the participants to best utilize this tailor-made training program to harness their knowledge and testing skills.

Later, Niraj Mishra, Assistant Director JKBO gave a presentation on Cement Chemistry covering different types of cement based on their chemical compositions and applications, various cement manufacturing processes and control points for quality production.