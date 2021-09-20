‘Biz community can’t afford lockdown’

Srinagar: Amid fears of a third wave of Covid 19, Kashmir Trade Alliance (KTA) president Ajaz Shahdhar has expressed concern over the increase of Covid 19 cases in Srinagar.

Ajaz Shahdhar said that businessmen, shopkeepers and industrialists have already suffered losses of over Rs 50,000 crore during the last two years and now when it seemed that the Covid situation was improving and business activities would gear up the increase of Covid 19 cases in Srinagar is a matter of concern.

President KTA urged the transporters besides traders to prepare themselves to adopt Covid appropriate behavior, adherence to guidelines and standard operating procedures.

Shahdhar said that traders cannot afford another lockdown, and adopting and implementing precautionary measures is key to avoid lockdown.