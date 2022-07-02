Biz community incurring losses: KTA

President, KTA, Aijaz Shahdhar in a statement said that government needs to balance things. “ We are not against yatra in fact Kashmiri community has always welcomed our revered guests, but the administration should also think about the local business community. “

“We had a detailed discussion with representatives of various segments of the economy who are incurring huge losses due to this traffic curbs imposed post resumption of Yatra, our fruit-laden trucks worth crores of rupees are get damaged on Highway, livestock trucks are made to wait for days leading to losses, supplies are getting affected ahead of Eid which is worrisome,” Shahdhar said.