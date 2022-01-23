Blackstone invests over Rs 50 cr to redevelop one-mile road stretch in Mumbai

The one mile area has safer pedestrian pathways and community spaces for residents, said the PE major that owns and manages assets worth over USF 60 billion in India.

Though Blackstone didn't disclose the investment for this public-private partnership initiative with the BMC, a civic body official told PTI that the fund has spent over Rs 50 crore in the redevelopment of the street.

The stretch was formally opened to the public this evening by the state's Tourism Minister Aditya Thackeray. The upgrading project took more than a year for completion, said the fund that has over USD 20 billion in realty assets in the country across 41 properties since 2006, making it the largest foreign fund in the space.