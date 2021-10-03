Blue revolution: J&K produces 21,000 MTs of fish annually

Srinagar: With introduction of several schemes, Jammu and Kashmir fish production has reached 21,000 MTs annually including 650 MTs of trout fish.
As per the official document, J&K produces around 21 Thousand MTs of fish every year including 650 MT of trout besides 13.25 million trout seed and 62.50 million carp/other seed every year.
J&K is the leading trout producer in the country and accounts for about 71 percent of the country’s trout production.
Director Fisheries, Bashir Ahmad Bhat said: “Kashmir is abundant in natural, clean, pollution-free water resources in the form of rivers, lakes, springs, streams etc, which form the prime centers of cold water Fisheries. This water is well suited for breeding, rearing, and production of trout fishes. In view of vast Fisheries Resources and suitable climatic conditions”
“The privatization of Fish culture in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir is now more than a decade old and the continuous efforts taken by the Department of Fisheries at ground level has started bearing fruits now. Various other schemes which include RKVY/NMPS, State sector, Blue Revolution etc have resulted in an increase in fish production.”
As per the official document there are around 15500 fishermen in J&K and for their welfare 3482 low cost houses have been established under the National Welfare Scheme for Fishermen. Ministry of Fisheries, government of India during the current FY released an amount of Rs 18.28 crore and revalidated an amount of Rs 7.88 crore under Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana and the erstwhile CSS-Blue Revolution respectively for construction of low cost houses for fishermen.
“Central government also launched Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) , a beneficiary oriented flagship scheme during the current FY under Atma Nirbhar Bharat. The Ministry of Fisheries during the current FY released an amount of Rs 5.22 crore out of an approved central allocation of Rs 12.75 crore mainly for establishment of fish units and the Department anticipates establishment of 186 trout units, 37 carp units and 7 biofloc unitsat an estimated cost of Rs 4.78 crore.
“Establishment of biofloc units is the first of its kind in the UT as they are based on a new technological intervention wherein fish farmers can conserve feed inputs and utilize wastewater during production by letting beneficial bacterial colonies & proliferate in culture water,” it said.
During last three decades, massive infrastructure in the shape of Hatcheries, Fish Farms, Fish Rearing Units, Laboratories etc have been established, besides, the establishment of Mega Aquarium at Bahu-Fort, Asia’s largest Trout Fish Farming Project Kokernag, Prestigious Trout Fish Feed Mill at Manasbal as well Hygienic wholesale cum Retail Fish Market at Jammu.