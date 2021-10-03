Blue revolution: J&K produces 21,000 MTs of fish annually

Srinagar: With introduction of several schemes, Jammu and Kashmir fish production has reached 21,000 MTs annually including 650 MTs of trout fish.

As per the official document, J&K produces around 21 Thousand MTs of fish every year including 650 MT of trout besides 13.25 million trout seed and 62.50 million carp/other seed every year.

J&K is the leading trout producer in the country and accounts for about 71 percent of the country’s trout production.