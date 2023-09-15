Boeing and Learning Links Foundation launch Veteran Skilling Programme in Ladakh

A statement said that the project, funded by Boeing, aims to empower ex-Indian Army veterans in Ladakh with employment skills, helping integrate them into the mainstream workforce in the region.

Salil Gupte, president, Boeing India, said, “We are committed to supporting our veterans through programmes that enable progress for individuals, families, and communities. We have been working with our industry partners and local not-for-profit partners to help build capabilities for the aerospace and defence ecosystem in India – aligned with the Government’s Skill India and Atma Nirbhar Bharat vision." Colonel R.S. Parihar, Commandant Ladakh Scouts Regiment (LSRC) joined Salil Gupte, Praveena Yagnambhat, chief of staff & BGE Lead, Boeing India and South Asia; Sudeep Dube, senior vice president, Learning Links Foundation, and several esteemed officers of LSRC, to announce the program at a ceremony in Ladakh.