Bolero Neo launched at Himalayan Motors

Srinagar: Himalayan Motors today launched new Bolero Neo with a price tag of Rs 8.48 lakh (ex showroom).

It was launched at Himalayan Motors Tengpora bye-pass in presence of Directors Ghulam Ahmad Beigh and Bashir Ahmad Beigh, Managing Director JibranGulBeigh and General Manager Waseem Ahmad.

A statement said that the Bolero Neo has been offered in three trims N4, N8 and N10 and the SVU will co- exist with the Bolero and is powered by Bs6 complaint 1.5 litre diesel engine making 100 bhp /260 NM torque mated with five speed manual gear box.