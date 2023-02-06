Boosting Dairy Industry | J&K poised to achieve remarkable growth in milk productivity: Govt

Out of the total bovine population, 10.90 lakh cattle and buffaloes are considered breedable and have the potential to contribute towards the region’s milk economy.

As per ISS-2020-21, the annual milk production in J&K is 25.94 lakh MT and the average annual milk production per cow in the region stands at 2380 litre, which is higher than the national average. The milk economy in J&K is valued at Rs 9080 cr which plays a crucial role in UT’s agri-economy.