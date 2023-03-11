Bostan Gulistan group of houseboats bags award

Srinagar, Mar 11: For the third consecutive year, the Hotel Critics and Bloggers Association (HCBA) and Worldwide Best Hotel.Com awarded the BostanGulistan group of houseboats in Dal Lake Srinagar the International Award for Excellence in Houseboat Hospitality 2023.
The award was presented by TPS Grover, founder and director of worldwidebesthotels.com to Muhammad Ashraf Guru Director BostanGulistan Premium Luxury Group of Houseboats.
Besides Shabir Ahmad, Senior Section Officer, Bashir Ahmad Guru of BostanGulistan Group of Houseboats and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.
Addressing the gathering, T.P.S Grover said they are in hospitality for the past 10 to 15 years and the main aim of our organisation is to showcase and promote awards for the best of properties all across the globe.
"We have been doing this many good properties, best properties of the global chains. Not even those properties, even little-known jewels of the hospitality industry, left right and centre for the last some many years," he said.