‘Bottlenecks in financing, Bank credit to FPOs must be eased out’

While taking details regarding awareness program for sensitization of Banks with regard to financing Farmer’s Producer Organizations (FPOs), the ACS said that a uniform policy to be framed up approved by JKUT and be adopted by all banks comprising process of opening of account, compliance of FPOs, documentations, credit guarantee process, scale of finance etc as per guidelines of NABARD, GoI.

The ACS also asked the concerned authorities and stakeholders that credit should be enhanced and extended to every FPO in a hassle free manner. He also asked them to expedite documentation process besides related issues as per guidelines.