BPCL, HPCL announce retail outlet dealership selection in J&K, Ladakh

Jammu: India's, BPCL and HPCL, the leading PSU Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs), have announced the release of advertisements for the establishment of new retail outlets across the country including J&K and Ladakh.

The advertisements aim to meet the growing demand for petrol and diesel in line with the country's fast-growing economy.

A statement said that the demand for Retail sales of Petrol and Diesel is increasing over the years. With the country's economy experiencing significant development, the need for energy has increased manifold. As a result, OMCs are undertaking the expansion of their retail outlet network to cater to this rising demand. The expansion will cater to emerging markets such as urban areas, upcoming highways, agricultural pockets, and rural, remote, and far-flung areas. This expansion aims to ensure that quality petroleum products are readily available to meet the agricultural demand of rural areas and serve the needs of people residing in remote regions.

The expansion of the retail outlet network not only addresses the growing energy needs but also creates employment opportunities. Entrepreneurs are encouraged to seize this chance to associate with Fortune 500 companies and establish successful ventures in the retail outlet dealership sector. Due to economic development in the country, land has become scarce, and costly and also opened up new opportunities for the landowners to utilize such land for alternate purposes, including the dealership of OMCs.